Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Grows At Rate Of 15% Through 2021

Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

According to the new market research report ‘Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the sporting and athletic goods market is expected to grow from $96.21 billion in 2020 to $110.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $142.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The sporting and athletic goods manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

The sporting and athletic goods market consists of sales of sporting and athletic goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce sporting and athletic goods, except clothing and footwear.

Additive manufacturing is growing as an important trend as the sports goods industry has become competitive. Additive manufacturing involves building three dimensional objects using digital models by successively adding multiple layers of material. The sports goods industry has fast-changing customer demands and requirements in product performance. Additive manufacturing enables the manufacturer to fulfil those demands by providing an efficient approach to rapid prototyping. Therefore, a manufacturer can produce a specific design depending upon the individual’s prototype. In September 2019, GuardLab, a New York-based sports technology brand partnered with Bauer Hockey, an athletic equipment manufacturer to launch personalized 3D printed mouthguards.

By Type: Fishing Equipment, Skating And Skiing Equipment, Golf Equipment, Other Sporting Equipment

By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Convenience/Departmental Store, Others

By Material: Plastics, Wood, Metal, Others

By Geography: The global sporting goods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global sporting and athletic goods global market.

Sporting And Athletic Goods Market Organizations Covered: Decathlon, Callaway Golf Company, NIKE, Performance Sports Group, Russell.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

