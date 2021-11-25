Oxygen Concentrators Market Insights 2030- New Product Enhancements, Size to Generate $6.06 Billion by 2030

Oxygen Concentrators Market was estimated at $3.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Oxygen Concentrators Market by Technology (Pulse Flow and Continuous Flow), Product (Portable and Fixed), End User (Hospital, Home Healthcare, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Physician Offices): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Daily exposure to environmental pollution, increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, and rise in number of active smokers across the world drive the growth of the global oxygen concentrators market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory procedures and high costs of oxygen concentrators restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets and upsurge in geriatric population are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key market players analyzed in the global oxygen concentrators market report include Invacare Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Inogen, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chart Industries, Inc. (AirSep), Supera Anesthesia Innovations, GCE Group, Nidek Medical, O2 Concepts, Teijin Limited. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Oxygen Concentrators Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Oxygen Concentrators Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Oxygen Concentrators Market growth.

