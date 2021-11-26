Cylinder Diesel Engine Market Growth, Driving Factors, Key Vendors and Outcomes of the Five Forces Analysis by 2026
The global Cylinder Diesel Engine market is expected to reach USD 253.09 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cylinder Diesel Engine market is expected to reach USD 253.09 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cylinder Diesel engine has the highest effective efficiency among all others. Cylinder diesel engines have good exhaust emission behavior and can accept super or turbocharging pressure without any natural limit. Decrease in the labor availability and increase in labor wage globally has fueled the market of cylinder diesel engine market. Increase in urbanization and better standard of living has increased the market of commercial vehicles hence encouraging the market. With increase in R&D and its application in agricultural sector has given birth to self-propelled farm equipment.
APAC is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the high growth in automotive sector and rising construction. China, Vietnam and India are the main countries driving up the demand in APAC. With growth in the infrastructure, shortage of labor in agricultural sector, technological reforms in agricultural sector are all encouraging the market.
Key players in this market include
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Simpson & Co. Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Cummins, Deere, YuChai, Scania, Yanmar and Volvo among many others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Cylinder Diesel engine offer better operational performance making them more preferred option than petrol engines.
With multiple research going on, one such development is the introduction of exhaust after treatment technology with the diesel engine. Diesel engines emission are low due to this technology and it also increases efficiency. This technology is expected to see increased market penetration in coming years.
Increase in skilled labor has reduced the number of farm labor thus giving rise to farm equipment that boost the growth of the market.
Deployment of cylinder diesel engine in commercial and passenger automobile has risen the market demand.
High speed diesel engines are usually used for powering electric generators in bigger ships. As of 2018, most high speed engines have direct injection.
Medium speed diesel application is mainly in large electrical generators, ship propulsion and mechanical drive applications such as large compressors or pumps.
Low speed diesel engines are large in size and mainly used to power ships. They have an effective efficiency up to 55%.
APAC to have the largest market size due to the rise in commercial vehicles like buses and trucks.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Cylinder Diesel Engine market on the basis of HP Type, Power Output, Cylinder Arrangement, Engine Capacity, Engine Speed, Application and region:
HP Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
<50 HP
50 - 100 HP
100 - 200 HP
> 200 HP
Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Small < 188 kW
Medium 188 – 750 kW
Large > 750 kW
Cylinder Arrangement Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Straight
V
Boxer
Engine Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Market for <5L Engines
Market for 5L – 10L Engines
Market for >10L Engines
Engine Speed Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
High Speed Engines > 1000 rpm
Medium Speed Engines 300 – 1000 rpm
Slow Speed Engines < 300 rpm
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Agricultural Machinery
Construction Machinery
Generator
Power Industry
Lawn and Garden
Marine
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
North America
U.S.
Europe
Germany
UK
Asia Pacific
China
India
South-east Asia
Latin America
Brazil
MEA
