The US is a country with a high standard of living and a population with a high life expectancy; the occurrence of age-related diseases is increasing in direct proportion to this. "AMSTERDAM NETHERLAND, HOLLANDA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dutch Evmann is looking for a substantial investment opportunity in the United States
Dutch Evmann Investments Holding BV, the umbrella organization of "VSY Biotechnology GmbH-Germany" and "Alsanza Medizintechnik und Pharma GmbH-Germany", which produces and sells high-quality, innovative products in the field of Ophthalmology and Orthopedics is searching for a substantial investment opportunity in the United States.
At the "Eyecelerator" conference in New Orleans, which was organized by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) where entrepreneurs, managers, investors, and ophthalmologists from all around the world attended, Evmann Holding was represented by its esteemed chairman of the board, Dr. Ercan Varlıbaş. Drawing significant attention as one of the most active participants at the conference, Mr. Varlibas talked about Evmann Investment Holding BV’s strategic growth approach and its imminent goal of becoming a Unicorn company.
The United States is the largest consumer market in the world, with a population of 325 million and a GDP of 20 trillion dollars. The US, which boasts almost one-third of household consumption globally, also reaches hundreds of millions of additional consumers thanks to free trade agreements with 20 countries. In addition to these significant advantages, the United States enjoys one of the most suitable markets for investors with its leadership in global R&D, its business sector structure which encourages free enterprise and competition, its developed market structure, and its talented workforce.
As well as bringing its high-quality products in the field of ophthalmology to consumers in 90 countries on 6 continents, through its subsidiaries, Evmann Investments Holding BV intends to add another dimension to its global presence by making a significant investment in the United States. At the "Eyecelerator" conference Dr. Ercan Varlibas stated: “The US is a country with a high standard of living and a population with a high life expectancy; the occurrence of age-related diseases is increasing in direct proportion to this. We can predict that an aging population will increase the demand for medical treatments and biotechnology-based solutions. According to reports, the market size of the biotech industry is expected to increase by 4% in 2022. In addition, the public sector will try to reduce its total cost by using more effective solutions as well as curative and preventive treatments. All these developments in the US create attractive opportunities for Biotechnology investment companies like Evmann.”
