Biofuels Market Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue and Business Development Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Biofuels Market Size – USD 136.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.8%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biofuels Market is expected to reach USD 247.38 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and increasing government supportive policies and initiatives regarding the adoption of biofuels to reduce the emission levels of carbon dioxide in the environment. Advancing research and development for the production of cost-effective biofuels is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The Global Biofuels Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Biofuels industry. The report covers the Biofuels Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Biofuels market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Biofuels market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Biofuels market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Biofuels Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/114

Global Biofuels Market Scenario 2020-2027

The Global Biofuels Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Biofuels market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Biofuels industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Biofuels market.

Key Highlights From The Report

Ethanol dominated the market with a share of 61.5% in 2019 due to its higher efficiencies and lower emission levels of carbon dioxide.

The huge demand for corn for the production of biofuels is mainly due to its larger availability and lower price. Excessive usage of corn all across the world is leading to the scarcity of the food products made from corn.

The increasing demand for liquid biofuel is mainly due to its growing usage in the transportation sector, mostly the aviation segment.

North America dominated the market with a share of 48.6% in 2019, owing to the presence of a substantial amount of feedstock. Besides, the U.S. is one of the leading producers of biofuels and is also utilizing it in the transportation sector.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Biofuels market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Biofuels market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Abengoa Bioenergy, Petrobras, Green Plains, Valero Energy Corporation, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell, POET, LLC, and Pacific Ethanol, Inc., among others.

Global Biofuels Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Biofuels market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biofuels-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Biofuels Market on the basis of Product type, feedstock, form, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biodiesel

Ethanol

Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vegetable Oils

Corn

Sugarcane

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid Biofuel

Solid Biofuel

Gaseous Biofuel

Purchase this report at an exclusively discounted rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/114

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Biofuels Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Biofuels Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Biofuels Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Biofuels Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Biofuels Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Biofuels Market drivers analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Biofuels market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Biofuels market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Continued…

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Solar Energy Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-energy-market

Waste to Energy Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market

Ammunition Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market

Light Weapons Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market

Industrial Control Systems Security Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.