Veterinary Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Increasing companion ownership of animals, increasing spending on animal welfare, increasing product creativity and software integration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Veterinary Software Market is projected to reach USD 771.6 million in 2027. A major driving force behind the development of this market is an increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases. The increased prevalence of animal health diagnosis and monitoring services caused demand, which is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing implementation of integrated diagnostic and treatment software systems is projected to boost growth in the years ahead. Pet health Information Systems to help researchers develop therapeutic products that enable an analysis of disease prevalence in real time. Another growth propeller for veterinary reference laboratories is the application of these solutions in laboratories.

In addition, zoonotic diseases pose a significant public health burden due to lack of funding and health infrastructure, particularly in tropical areas. A rise in willingness to pay for animal healthcare will drive the adoption over the forecast period of animal health diagnostics and imaging software.

The standards for more modern facilities, procedures and, most significantly, systems and software have been stepped up, according to the Veterinary Hospital Managers Association (VHMA). Veterinarians understood that competent veterinary practice management has become a central priority in order to stay competitive, meeting all consumer requirements. A veterinary hospital manager needs to work at different levels and areas of responsibility to ensure the effective and high quality animal healthcare for his staff.

While technology technologies enhance patient engagement, diagnosis efficiency and business integration, software integration has the ability to minimize time and error levels and increase productivity and patient care quality.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic would certainly put the sector's growth at some level in jeopardy. Important players in the industry do not understand the prospects of the market and continue to change their approaches for support. Aviation was hit by a pandemic, and most foreign companies had to avoid their manufacturing and other industries. There is a shortage of jobs in some parts of the world because of regular lockdowns. COVID-19 affected international markets, exports and imports, leading to a substantial reduction in production. The biggest firms on the market are attempting to clear their stocks and focus on cash reserves. Real disposable profits for producers will certainly be reduced and new goods would meet the needs of consumers at lower rates.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Hippo Manager Software, Inc., VetZ Limited, Esaote SpA, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., ClienTrax, Onward Systems, Inc., VIA Information Systems and eVetPractice, among others.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Veterinary Software market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Veterinary Software market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The predominant proportion of practical management systems has been the benefits with its use, including maintaining medical records, billing, scheduling appointments and patient follow-up.

• Due to increased investments from veterinary product manufacturers, coupled with the introduction of modern solutions, image software is anticipated to see lucrative CAGR in the following year.

• The most revenue shares in food-producing animals is attributed to increased market demand.

• The increase in the processing of animal foods would lead to substantial reductions in prices and help meet the rising worldwide demand for such food products. Furthermore, animal welfare organizations strive to achieve high food security.

• Due to the increasing number of animal owners in this area, the veterinary software market in North America is dominant.

• In June 2020, a leading provider of animal health technology solutions for pets, the Trupanion and the Vetter Software has today announced an association between the cloud-based veterinary practice management software of Vetter Software and Trupanion’s proprietary patented software that enables direct payment on check-out for the veterinarian.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Veterinary Software Market on the basis of Product, Delivery Mode, Practice Type, End-Use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Practice Management Software

• Imaging Software

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• On-premise

• Cloud/Web-Based

Practice Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Small Animals

• Mixed Animals

• Equine

• Food-producing Animals

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Hospitals/Clinics

• Reference Laboratories

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

