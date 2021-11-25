Electronic Warfare Market Report, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2027

Electronic Warfare Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Electronic Warfare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global electronic warfare market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Electronic warfare refers to the strategic use of the electromagnetic spectrum to intercept, analyze, or suppress the enemy's range use and combat power. It delivers superior next-generation electronic support (ES), electronic protection (EP), and electronic attack (EA) capabilities. It can be widely used in jamming, disrupting, locating, deceiving, and cryptanalysis across the defense and military sector.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the widespread integration of advanced electronics with military equipment. The increasing usage of unmanned ariel vehicles (UAVs) and the rising need for efficient surveillance systems across the defense sector have contributed to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing incidences of terrorist attacks and security breaches across the globe have strengthened the need for effective security measures. This, coupled with the rising utilization of the digital battlefield, has propelled the demand for electronic warfare on the global level. Moreover, the increasing number of cybersecurity threats has also catalyzed the adoption of advanced surveillance systems equipped with cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). Apart from this, rising government spending on radar and air defense systems and the escalating preference for military robots have further created a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Aselsan A.?

• BAE Systems plc

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Saab AB

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Textron Inc.

• Thales Group

• The Boeing Company

Electronic Warfare Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, equipment, capability and platform.

Breakup by Product:

• EW Equipment

• EW Operational Support

Breakup by Equipment:

• Jammer

• Countermeasure System

• Decoy

• Directed Energy Weapon

• Others

Breakup by Capability:

• Electronic Protection

• Electronic Support

• Electronic Attack

Breakup by Platform:

• Land

• Naval

• Airborne

• Space

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

