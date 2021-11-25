Submit Release
News Search

There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,540 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 600 Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the 600 block of O Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:43 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where, despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 29 year-old Nicolas Hawkins, of Greenbelt, MD.

 

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26 year-old Anthony Whitted, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 600 Block of O Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.