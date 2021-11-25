Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,544 in the last 365 days.

DOT News Release: THE STATE OF HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HOSTED THE 2021 PROTECT OUR WATER VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

Posted on Nov 24, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU –The State of Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) hosted the 2021 Protect Our Water Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Once again, the annual training was held virtually where participants could interact with speakers and vendors alike.

Over 450 attendees took part in the virtual conference. HDOT employees, contractors, subcontractors, consultants, other MS4 permittees, vendors, and state and federal agencies discussed best management practices concerning construction storm water. Sessions included regulatory updates, the protection of water quality through construction management, and updated information on manuals, inspections, and enforcement.

For images of the 2021 Protect our water virtual conference, click here.

For more information on the 2021 Protect Our Water Virtual Conference please visit https://protectourwater2021.vfairs.com/.

About Storm Water Management Program

The State of Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has storm water management programs for the Highways, Airports, and Harbors Divisions. The goal of these programs is to comply with storm water regulations. The construction program of HDOT aims to reduce the discharge of pollutants from both private and public construction projects within HDOT’s jurisdiction.  For more information, visit http://hidot.hawaii.gov/stormwater.

###

You just read:

DOT News Release: THE STATE OF HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HOSTED THE 2021 PROTECT OUR WATER VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.