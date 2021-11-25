JM Media Group Announces Officially Authorized Online Stores Shop Joan Collins and Shop Michael Nader

Joan Collins and Michael Nader in Dynasty (ABC Television/Spelling Entertainment)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was the decade of excess. It was the decade of Reaganomics. It was the decade of big hair and bigger shoulder pads. In a word, it was Dynasty. Fans of the original series are in for a treat as JM Media Group announces the only two online retail outlets officially authorized by Dame Joan Collins and the estate of Michael Nader.

Shop Joan Collins is filled with everything from signed photos and scripts to shoes, purses, jewelry, stage and screen worn wardrobe, and of course, personal clothing hand selected by Dame Joan Collins, so you too can dress like Alexis Carrington Colby Dexter Rowan or one of her many other characters throughout her now 70 years in the entertainment industry. Proceeds from the sales of the material on Shop Joan Collins are donated to children’s charities around the world.

Shop Michael Nader officially launches on November 29, 2021, and is filled with signed photos, photo-matched pieces of his personal clothing, and a large selection of items hand made by Michael for 19th century re-enactments he loved to participate in. Best known by fans as Farnsworth “Dex” Dexter in Dynasty and Dimitri Marick in All My Children, Michael Nader unfortunately passed away in August, 2021, ten days after being diagnosed with untreatable cancer. He was in the process of revising a memoir that will be published posthumously.



