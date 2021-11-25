In-Person Open House for Route 3012 Market Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project Rescheduled

Project information available on project web site

Harrisburg, PA – An open house for a project to rehabilitate the Route 3012 Market Street Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, and Front Street in Wormleysburg in Cumberland County, has been rescheduled.

The event will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, January 18, at Kinsley Hall, 20 Market Street, Wormleysburg, PA 17043. It originally was planned for Tuesday, December 7.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.

Information, including a project overview, project displays, and methods to provide comment is available on the project website at Market Street Bridge through Friday, January 28.

The purpose of the online plan display and future open house is to introduce the project, depict the preferred alternative, and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Heidi Mertz, PE, Project Manager, at (717) 787-3324, or email at hmertz@pa.gov

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018