Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education Review School Mask Regulation in Special Virtual Meeting Wednesday, December 1, 2021

November 24, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education Review School Mask Regulation in Special Virtual Meeting Wednesday, December 1, 2021

MSDE and State Board Discuss Public Input from Stakeholders, Community Members and Health Experts; Determine Next Steps Regarding Masking Regulation

BALTIMORE, MD (November 24, 2021) – Following a special meeting featuring public comment from stakeholders, community members and health experts on the State’s emergency school mask requirement, the Maryland State Board of Education will host a special virtual meeting on Wednesday, December 1 at 1 p.m. via WebEx. At the meeting, the State Board of Education will review public testimony, input and written comments as well as current public health metrics, and determine next steps regarding the school mask regulation.

Access the complete agenda and livestream here.

To support the return to safe, full-time in-person learning with minimal disruptions for the 2021-2022 school year, the State Board passed a proposed emergency regulation to require masks inside all public schools. The emergency regulation was approved on September 14, 2021. Since that time, the masking regulation has helped minimize quarantines and ensure a safe learning environment for Maryland students and staff. The emergency regulation will expire February 25, 2022.

The State Board of Education extends its appreciation to the stakeholders and panelists who participated in a virtual public forum hosted Tuesday, November 16 that collected public input regarding masking in schools. With an extended public comment period, the virtual event offered parents, students and educators across the state an opportunity to share multiple perspectives, experiences and thoughts on masking in schools. The meeting featured several panels that included parents and students, key education stakeholders and national public health experts on the topic. Additionally, the Maryland Department of Health and Maryland State Department of Education provided an update on COVID-19 matters, including school metrics. The livestream recording of the meeting is available here.

# # #

MSBE Hosts Special Virtual Meeting 12.1.21 Press Release