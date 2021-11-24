Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Man on Multiple Felonies Involving SNAP Benefits

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Eustachius Bursey, 34, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison for attempting to defraud the government in a scheme involving the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps.

Bursey was sentenced for committing multiple felonies including theft in the amount of $3,500 or more; obtaining and using personal identifying information of another; unlawful acts concerning federal food stamps; and multiple transactions involving fraud or deceit in course of enterprise or occupation.

“The sentencing of Mr. Bursey should remind those seeking to swindle our social services network that there will be consequences,” said AG Ford. “I’m glad to see justice done in this case, and want to stress that my office will continue to pursue any similar cases that come before us.”

Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt handed down the sentence, which also included the requirement that the defendant pay restitution in the amount of $633,583.19, on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

According to the criminal information, the defendant used the personal identifying information of numerous individuals to defraud the state and federal governments of Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and Medicaid benefits.

The investigation of this case was jointly conducted by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, Investigations Division, in cooperation with Welfare and Supportive Services, Investigations and Recovery. The Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecutions Division prosecuted this case.

The criminal information is attached.

