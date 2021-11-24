Buffalo Ridge Refuge Set to Hold December 18 Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will hold a Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County on Saturday, Dec. 18. There is no cost to participate in the hunt for youth ages 6-16. This hunt will replace the hunt that was held in February at the refuge.

The hunt will be limited to 30 participants. Breakfast and lunch will also be furnished. The day will begin with breakfast and mandatory safety talk at 6 a.m. The hunt starts at 7 a.m. and lunch will be available at noon.

Interested hunters may register through the TWRA website.

For more information, contact Donald Hosse, TWRA Wildlife Education Program Coordinator at don.hosse@tn.gov

---TWRA---