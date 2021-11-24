Submit Release
News Search

There were 596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,553 in the last 365 days.

Buffalo Ridge Refuge Set to Hold December 18 Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will hold a Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County on Saturday, Dec. 18. There is no cost to participate in the hunt for youth ages 6-16. This hunt will replace the hunt that was held in February at the refuge.

The hunt will be limited to 30 participants. Breakfast and lunch will also be furnished. The day will begin with breakfast and mandatory safety talk at 6 a.m. The hunt starts at 7 a.m. and lunch will be available at noon.

Interested hunters may register through the TWRA website.

 For more information, contact Donald Hosse, TWRA Wildlife Education Program Coordinator at don.hosse@tn.gov

---TWRA---

 

You just read:

Buffalo Ridge Refuge Set to Hold December 18 Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.