PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of November 29, 2021 to December 3, 2021

Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of Nov. 29 – Dec. 3, 2021. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes.

Special Events

There will be lane restrictions on SR 191, SR 6E and SR 6W in Honesdale, Wayne County for the Winter Wonderland Parade on Friday, Nov. 26 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

There will be lane restrictions on SR 3010 (Union Street) and SR 3013 (South Main Street) in Taylor. Lackawanna County for Taylor’s Miracle on Main Street Holiday Parade on Friday, Nov 26 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

There will be a lane restriction on SR 3006 (Tioga Street) in Tunkhannock, Wyoming County for Tunkhannock’s Christmas in Our Hometown on Friday, Dec. 3 from 4:00 PM to 9:30 PM.

There will be a lane restriction on SR 6 (Main Street) in Hawley, Wayne County for Hawley’s Winterfest on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

There will be a lane restriction on SR 1041 (Maple Street) in Montrose, Susquehanna County for Christmas in Montrose on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

There will be a lane restriction on SR 209 (Pennsylvania Ave.) in Matamoras/ Port Jervis, NY Pike County, for the 49th Annual Rick Drew Holiday Parade on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM.

There will be a lane restriction on SR 11 (Wyoming Ave) West Pittston, Luzerne County for the annual lighting of the holiday tree and parade on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

There will be a lane restriction on SR 3013 (South Main Street) Old Forge, Lackawanna County for Old Forge’s Snow Forges on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM. Please Click Road Report Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2021.pdf to view road report

Media Contact: Michael Taluto (570)963-3502