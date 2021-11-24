Cobbs Creek Parkway Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements in Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Cobbs Creek Parkway is among several state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties on Monday, November 29, through Friday, December 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line painting under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Cobbs Creek Parkway between 58th Street and Christian Street in Philadelphia for line painting;

Dutton Mill Road between Route 452 (Pennell Road) and Old Middletown Road in Brookhaven Borough and Aston and Middletown townships, Delaware County, for delineator installation; and

Route 100 at the Rick Road Intersection in Douglass Township, Montgomery County, for delineator installation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

