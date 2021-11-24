Freeport Road Ramp to the Highland Park Bridge Reopening Today in Sharpsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the ramp from Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will occur today, Wednesday, November 24 weather permitting.

The ramp from southbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge will reopen at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday. The ramp has been closed to traffic since September 7 for reconstruction and drainage improvements. Traffic from both northbound and southbound Freeport Road will use the new intersection to access the bridge in the southbound direction. Traffic traveling northbound will yield to traffic in the southbound direction on Freeport Road until a traffic signal is installed. The signal installation will occur in a later phase of the project. Southbound Freeport Road traffic to the Highland Park Bridge will continue to use the interchange as they did prior to the closure.

Additionally, once the ramp reopens to traffic, the current ramp from northbound Freeport Road to southbound Highland Park Bridge will close permanently to vehicular traffic. The ramp will remain open to pedestrians

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #