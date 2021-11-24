Charity “Wins” with Judaica Jewelry by Samson
I wanted to do something with “Ruach”, which means spirit – with meaning and fundraising purpose to make my friends and family proud, give my kids a legacy, and honor my ancestors.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Heart of Gold” takes on a new meaning for jewelry lovers who can now specify their favorite Israeli or Jewish non-profit organization to benefit, while buying a keepsake exclusive fine gold Jewish symbol to wear on their neck, wrist and fingers! Boca Raton, Florida resident Rob Samson, a veteran of the jewelry industry, took a break to pursue a professional wrestling career and own gyms, but he has returned with a gusto and a passionate mission to help Jewish charities. He brainstorms usually when everyone else is sleeping, then hits the design boards in the morning. That’s how he came up with an exclusive Jewish sports line of pendants, noting 14 sports from golf to tennis to baseball, swimming and more. And for cardplayers who play for sport, there’s one for them too.
A portion of each sale is directed by the customer to their favorite Jewish or Israeli 501c non-profit organization on the website at the time of sale. People around the world can select and customize from 14 collections of pendants, anklets, rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces and tallis clips, available in 14k yellow, white or rose gold, and some in .925 sterling silver. Options include diamonds and sapphires. A unique feature on several pieces is a customizable nameplate, which makes the jewelry an especially personal and meaningful gift. Some people choose to engrave a word like “Love” in place of a name.
Samson thought of this special mission for Judaica Jewelry line during the pandemic, and his first design was something he searched far and wide for and it didn’t seem to exist. It merged the Jewish star with the Shema prayer and a Chai. A friend asked him if he could also make a necklace, and his first thought was that necklaces were ‘a dime a dozen.’
So he started thinking what he could make that would be unique, and developed a necklace chain of linked Stars of David, followed by bracelets, anklets and earrings. And new designs kept coming…. He is soon adding his uniquely creative mezuzah and Chai-18-Life designs.
“I wanted to do something with “Ruach”, which means spirit – with meaning and purpose to make my friends and family proud, give my kids a legacy, and honor my ancestors,” Samson said.
His memories of the stories he heard on his grandfather’s lap, about fleeing persecution in Russia, then Cuba and finally coming to America, made him think about how fortunate we are to have Israel, a Jewish homeland, so Jews always have somewhere to go. There’s a two-minute video on SamsonJewelryForIsrael.com in which Samson explains his family’s difficult voyage to America. “Having a Jewish homeland is the biggest blessing a Jew can have,” Samson said. “My mission, through the website, is to help and support Israel and our precious Jewish heritage.”
One non-profit organization that has already received a donation from a sale is Chabad Chayil in North Miami Beach. The synagogue’s Rabbi Moishe Kievman, who is telling members about the jewelry in their newsletter and in an email, said “It’s a win-win situation. Mr. Samson is trying to do something good; it’s a nice thing, why not?” Chabad Chayil is now in the midst of a fundraising campaign to relocate from a three-bedroom house into their own building.
Rabbi Loring Frank, of All Peoples Synagogue in South Florida, also finds the Samson Jewelry unique and purposeful. “I loved it so much, I bought a stunning Jewish Star chain link for myself to wear my Dad’s Jewish star on. I love them both and get compliments all the time.”
Samson’s enthusiasm is contagious, and his work speaks for itself. On a vacation in the Hamptons he showed photos to a group sitting on the beach, and caught the attention of Judy, a resident of New York’s Upper East Side, who thought his work was very original and nice. “I asked him to make a custom bracelet for one of my daughters who works out and plays tennis, so the bracelet is made with links of weights (dumbbells) and within the Jewish Star is a tennis racquet, and personalized with her name. It’s not for a particular occasion but it will be a surprise.” She loves that the purchase includes a donation. She plans to have hers sent to UJA Federation or Hadassah.
No doubt Samson Jewelry For Israel makes great gifts, and with Chanukah starting Sunday, November 28, it’s a site worth checking. Year ‘round the acquisition of fine original Judaica jewelry is destined to be an heirloom and your favorite Jewish non-profit benefits from fundraising too. Visit www.SamsonJewelryForIsrael.com.
Mission Mitzvah, Rob Samson, Creator of Samson Jewelry For Israel