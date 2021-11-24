New 2021 Tips To Make Moving Easier With Rainer Dumpster Rental
EINPresswire.com/ -- When someone is moving out of a home, there are many things that need to be done. Some may seem like no-brainers (like packing up all the dishes and food in the kitchen) while others may not be so obvious (like turning off electricity). Homeowners that want to make their move easier, should continue reading to learn about some helpful moving tips.
1. Make Sure to Pack Up All the Food and Dishes
People that are moving out of a home and want to make their move easier should pack up all the dishes and food in the kitchen before moving day. The kitchen is usually the most tedious room to cleanup since that is where most people spend their time. Leaving food and dishes behind can turn potential buyers away since they may not think the house is fully cleaned.
2. Take Down Any Photos on the Walls and Patch Up Any Holes
Take down any pictures or decorations that were put up on the walls before moving out. For homeowners that have family photos hanging up, they can take them with them since it is important for memories. However, if there are holes in the wall, make sure to patch them up with spackle before moving day.
If holes are left in the walls of the home, it can turn buyers away since they will feel like there was a lot of damage done inside the house.
3. Make Sure to Take Care of Any Plants Before Leaving
People that want to make their move easier should not neglect the plants inside of the house. Make sure to take care of any plants by making sure they are watered before moving day. This can be helpful because it will show buyers that the owner cared about the home and took good care of it. It is also best to care for the landscaping outside to give the home curb appeal.
4. Remove Any Keys from the Lockbox
If there is a lockbox for keys, it will be important to remove the homeowner’s key from it before moving day. This way nobody else can access the home when they are gone. It also helps if family or friends know where the spare key is just in case they need to get inside of the house while the homeowner is away
5. Leave An Inventory List
Leaving an inventory list with details about what’s inside the home can be helpful. It is best for homeowners to take pictures of everything and write down any serial numbers that could help identify items if they get lost or stolen.
New homeowners may not know how to use all the appliances in a house, so this will give them useful information.
Having a list also helps the homeowner keep track of everything so it doesn’t get lost or stolen. If there are any items that have sentimental value, they should be documented as well.
The inventory can be left with family members in case something happens to the homeowners and they need someone else to take care of their possessions for them.
6. Turn Off Utilities
Turning off utilities like electricity can be helpful for those that want to make their move easier. If everything is turned off, the new homeowners will not have to worry about paying for utilities until they are moved in.
Having utility services turned off may help buyers feel more comfortable with purchasing a home if there is an unknown account that could be lingering on their name, especially since many would rather avoid monthly bills.
7. Put Away All Furniture and Appliances
Put away any furniture and appliances that will not be taken to the new house. This includes removing all of the food out of pantries, cabinets, refrigerators, freezers (if applicable), cupboards, etc.
This is helpful for buyers because they can see how much space there is in each room without bulky items taking up space. It will also give them a good sense of where everything is and how much room there is to move around without any obstacles getting in the way.
8. Get Rid of Clutter Before Moving Day
It is important to make sure there are no obstacles in the way of moving day. Getting rid of clutter will help give buyers a sense that this house can be easily cleaned and maintained since things like dishes, toys, clothes, etc., should not take up space on the floor.
If it’s possible to donate items instead of throwing them away, that is best as well. It’s important for homeowners to keep in mind the new owners of their home and what they would prefer.
9. Label Every Box With Its Contents
Putting labels on boxes is helpful for many reasons. It’s important to make sure all of the items are properly labeled so family members or friends know where everything goes after it has been moved. It can also help new homeowners figure out what they have if anything gets misplaced, broken, etc., which will be crucial in determining how much things will cost to replace.
It is important for homeowners to make sure they label boxes with extra care and attention so nothing gets lost in the shuffle.
10. Schedule a Dumpster Rental For The Junk
With the stress of moving, it’s easy for homeowners to forget about getting rid of their junk and garbage. They should not worry though because a dumpster rental can be scheduled so everything is cleared out before they leave.
It’s best to schedule the rental as soon as possible so there is enough time to complete all tasks and get everything ready. It’s important to note that it might take a few days for the rental company to deliver and pick up, so homeowners should plan accordingly.
If homeowners are looking for a dumpster rental company in Tacoma, Washington, Rainier Dumpster Rental is available. Homeowners can learn more at www.RainierDumpsterRental.com or by calling 253-499-5750.
Kellen Becker
Kellen Becker
