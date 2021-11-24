When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Flagship Food Group of Eagle, Idaho is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of frozen cauliflower, TJ Farms Select brand, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The cauliflower was imported from China and the affected lot code and UPC are located on the back panel lower left corner of the bag. The impacted product was distributed in PA, TN, and WI. The recalled product is described below:

Product Description Lot Codes UPC Code 16 oz. TJ Farms Cauliflower 2077890089 75544000604-3

No illnesses connected to the recalled lot codes have been reported to date.

This voluntary recall is initiated due to a single sample of cauliflower which yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test conducted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

No other TJ Farms Select food products (or products manufactured for Flagship Food Group) are included in the recall. Only the specific cauliflower product with the exact Lot code and UPC codes identified above is included in the recall.

Consumers who have any remaining product with the affected lot code described above should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Flagship Food Group Consumer Center at 1-800-292-9600, which is open 8am-5pm MST, Monday-Friday.