LIFT Committee awards $750,000 to Access Point Technologies EP

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that The Innovation Technology Loan Fund (LIFT) Committee awarded $750,000 to Access Point Technologies EP for the month of November.?  

“To date, the LIFT Committee has awarded $8.05 million of the $15 million appropriated by the 67th Legislative Assembly for the 2021-2023 biennium,” Shayden Akason, head of investments and innovation at Commerce said. “I encourage eligible companies to apply at business.nd.gov/lift/ as the committee continues to receive new applications.”  

November LIFT recipients include: 

Access Point Technologies EP, a medical device company working on cryo technology for cardiac applications was awarded $750,000 with a stipulation that the funds be released in increments of $250,000 as they hire North Dakota employees.?  

The North Dakota Department of Commerce works with the Bank of North Dakota to manage and administer the loan fund.? 

For more information, please visit business.nd.gov/lift/ 

