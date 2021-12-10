Saving Face: Beloved Skincare Expert Connects Beauty with Self-Love in New Book

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her new book Skincare Always: Feel Beautiful in Your Skin Starting Within, local Esthetician Maisha Pulliam delivers a powerful message of self-appreciation to readers of all ages.

"Stop comparing yourself to others and just say: I am who I am.”

–Maisha Pulliam

Readers interested in beauty (both inner and outer) and personal development will value the thoughtful skincare wisdom provided in this unique, multi-generational book.

Joanna Zucker, CEO PCA skin, EltaMD and

author of Millennium Mom writes:

"Maisha truly represents Physicians Care Alliance (PCA) skin's mission of changing lives through skincare. She is a licensed, skin care professional who is passionate about skin care, helping her clients be their best selves, and using the best science available to solve any skin concern. The best skincare starts in the treatment room and ends in front of the mirror at home every day. Maisha understands her client’s needs and habits, therefore, she is able to offer custom, individualized advice and achieve amazing results.”

Skincare Always is now available for purchase here on Amazon and also here on her website.

About Maisha Pulliam: Maisha Pulliam is the Owner of Skin by Maisha Skin Care Studio located in Oakland California. She specializes in skin care treatments that improve the appearance and health of your skin.