VT Community Broadband Board to Meeting Monday, November 29 from 12-4 PM

The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) will meet on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The meeting will be held remotely. For the agenda and how to participate online, please visit please see visit https://publicservice.vermont.gov/vcbb.

Due to the uptick in COVID, online participation is encouraged. Members of the public who wish to attend in person are welcome in the 3rd floor GIGA Conference Room at the VT Department of Public Service, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT. Masks are requested.

The VCBB was established by Act 71 (2021)—An act relating to accelerated community broadband deployment—to coordinate, facilitate, support, and accelerate the development and implementation of universal community broadband solutions. The board will develop policies and programs to accelerate community efforts that advance the State’s goal of achieving universal access to reliable, high-quality, affordable, fixed broadband achieving speeds of at least 100 Mbps symmetrical.