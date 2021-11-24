Enzo Zelocchi Being Let go From Lion Media Following Complaints
Lion media is officially announcing Enzo Zelocchi's departure following on-set complaints.ITALLY, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of November 24th, Lion Media will no longer be working with Hollywood film producer, actor, and businessman, Enzo Zelocchi following misconduct complaints made on set. Due to the nature of the complaints, Lion Media is publicly announcing and addressing these concerns. Following the launch of an untitled film project, Lion Media teamed up with Zelocchi to collaborate on the project, however, following the termination of Zelocchi, Lion Media is currently putting the film production on pause and is calling the crew to take a hiatus following onset safety concerns.
Lion Media will take full accountability for anyone who may have been affected by misconduct on the set, and rather than cover it up is making this announcement publicly to be transparent with their fans and audience.
While Lion Media is not alledging any illegal activity occurred, the executive producers (Tom White, and Jerry Steinbach) feel it is necessary to part ways with Enzo Zelocchi.
The untitled Lion Media project is slated to return to filming and production activities during Q1 2021, and will have a replacement for Zelocchi. Lion Media is deeply disappointed with the current situation of the film, but they are positive this will all be ironed out soon.
