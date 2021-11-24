Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,564 in the last 365 days.

Enzo Zelocchi Being Let go From Lion Media Following Complaints

Enzo Zelocci Lion Media 2021

Lion media is officially announcing Enzo Zelocchi's departure following on-set complaints.

ITALLY, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of November 24th, Lion Media will no longer be working with Hollywood film producer, actor, and businessman, Enzo Zelocchi following misconduct complaints made on set. Due to the nature of the complaints, Lion Media is publicly announcing and addressing these concerns. Following the launch of an untitled film project, Lion Media teamed up with Zelocchi to collaborate on the project, however, following the termination of Zelocchi, Lion Media is currently putting the film production on pause and is calling the crew to take a hiatus following onset safety concerns.

Lion Media will take full accountability for anyone who may have been affected by misconduct on the set, and rather than cover it up is making this announcement publicly to be transparent with their fans and audience.

While Lion Media is not alledging any illegal activity occurred, the executive producers (Tom White, and Jerry Steinbach) feel it is necessary to part ways with Enzo Zelocchi.

The untitled Lion Media project is slated to return to filming and production activities during Q1 2021, and will have a replacement for Zelocchi. Lion Media is deeply disappointed with the current situation of the film, but they are positive this will all be ironed out soon.

Eric T
Lion Media
email us here

You just read:

Enzo Zelocchi Being Let go From Lion Media Following Complaints

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.