Mannatech offers opportunities for everyone to earn income while improving health and wellness.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mannatech, the world leader in Glyconutrient technology, offers opportunities for everyone to earn income while improving health and wellness.

Low startup costs, work from anywhere, no inventory to purchase or store, and all products come with a no-risk 180-day Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee. These are just some of the opportunities Mannatech offers to help anyone start their business and earn extra income while promoting health supplements manufactured by an internationally recognized and trusted brand.

Mannatech is calling the attention of everyone searching for a “side hustle” or those planning to get a new career to improve their financial situation to join them and become a part of a community whose members are committed to wellness and personal growth.

“You can begin with very low start-up costs and the time flexibility to work the hours you want, without requiring prior experience in business or sales,” Mannatech wrote on their website.

Aside from the already mentioned benefits, people who join the Mannatech Business can also get personal and professional development training from industry veterans.

“You’ll have access to tools, training, and a network to support you along the way,” Mannatech further wrote.

Mannatech guarantees that their wide variety of scientifically proven products have stood the test of time. And, unlike other health and wellness companies, they are publicly traded (NASDAQ: MTEX).

“We are a publicly-traded company (NASDAQ: MTEX) and are currently celebrating our 26th anniversary, earning more than $5 billion in total sales and millions of customers in 26 countries through the years!”

With all these milestones and a solid track record, Mannatech is confident that its turn-key global business platform can empower anyone to monetize its influence and improve physical and financial well-being.

About Mannatech

Mannatech is a multinational publicly traded multi-level marketing firm that sells dietary supplements and personal care products. As a company, they have invested tens of millions of dollars into scientific research, secured more than 145 patents since their inception, currently hold 93 patents in major markets, and have validated their products through human clinical studies.

Their Global Scientific Advisory Board is composed of top-tier, independent scientists who guide their science-backed products.

