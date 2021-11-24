MDHHS issues Request for Proposals for juvenile justice mental-health related delinquency reduction

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 24, 2021

CONTACT: Chelsea Wuth, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) in collaboration with the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice (MCJJ) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for stakeholders to implement and evaluate programming to prevent delinquencies related to mental health in the juvenile justice system.

MDHHS feels strongly that the juvenile justice system is not always that proper place for youth and their families who suffer from mental health issues and substance misuse disorders. Likewise, MCJJ is aware that keeping youth out of the juvenile justice system can have long-term positive impacts on youth.

MDHHS expects to award approximately $590,000 over a two-year period through this competitive RFP process to multiple agencies, with funding of up to $295,000 per year to support the implementation and evaluation of programs/initiatives with the aim of preventing delinquency and treating youth with mental health/substance use disorders (MH/SUD) issues in the proper venue, with the proper interventions.

The Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice provides advice, suggestions and solutions to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on juvenile justice issues. The committee works collaboratively with MDHHS and other agencies and has been instrumental in changing practices, policies, and philosophies to improve the juvenile justice system.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by Jan. 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. The program period begins Feb. 1, 2022, and ends Sept. 30, 2022. Successful applicants may be able to receive funding through Sept. 30, 2023, subject to funding availability and acceptable performance.

For more information or to apply, visit the MI E-Grants website and select "About EGrAMS" link in the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the "Current Grants" section under the "Childrens Services Agency" link and selecting the "JJMHD-2022" grant program.

# # #