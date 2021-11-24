Peritoneal Dialysis Market Rise to lead With Rising Demand for Home Dialysis Treatment

Allied Market Research - Logo

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a treatment that uses the inner lining of abdomen, called the peritoneum and a dialysis solution to purify blood when the kidneys are not functioning adequately. PD is performed manually or via automated systems. Increase in prevalence of ESRD, growth in demand for home dialysis treatment and technological advancement in cyclers & PD devices are driving the market growth.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Treatment, Product, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20182025," the global market was valued at $3,213 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $5,074 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025.

In addition, peritoneal dialysis offers some advantages, such as needle free treatment, portability, treatment convenience, and less dietary restrictions that further fuel the market growth globally. However, risk associated with peritoneal dialysis such as peritonitis, infection, weight gain, and hernia is expected to negatively impact the growth of the peritoneal dialysis market.

Peritoneal dialysis is performed by using machines or via manual method. Based on treatment type, market is segmented as continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). At present, CAPD is a major revenue generating segment due to lower cost, portability, and freedom from machines. On the other side, APD is projected to show fastest market growth during the forecast period owing to its advantages such as flexibility with daytime routine, safety, and convenience.

Based on product, the market is categorized as peritoneal dialysis solution, device, peritoneal dialysis set, catheter, others. Presently, peritoneal dialysis solution segment is a major revenue contributor and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Peritoneal dialysis solution plays a vital role in every PD procedure as these solutions facilitate exchange of fluid to remove waste products from body. However, devices segment is anticipated to show fastest market growth, due to the technological advancement in devices and increase in demand for automated peritoneal dialysis (APD).

Based on end user, home based dialysis occupied the largest share in 2017, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, due to availability of dialysis machines with greater convenience and better clinical outcomes for homecare use. Furthermore, increase in demand for home healthcare among dialysis patients further drives the growth of home based dialysis segment.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global peritoneal dialysis market in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Factors such as high awareness about advanced APD technique, developed healthcare infrastructure, and rise in prevalence ESRD in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to growth in health awareness, rise in number of ESRD patients along with the increase in prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, and surge in demand for home dialysis treatment.

The key players profiled in this report include Baxter International Inc., Cook Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medionics International, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Newsol Technologies Inc., Poly Medicure Limited, Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd., Terumo Corp., and Utah Medical Products, Inc.

