Hoyer Statement on Nomination of Shalanda Young to Serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Biden announced

that he is nominating Shalanda Young to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget:

“When other Congressional leaders and I endorsed Shalanda Young to be the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, we did so because there are few Americans with as deep a knowledge of the budget and appropriations process and as many close working relationships with both Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill. Shalanda has already been an outstanding Acting Director, and I congratulate her on her nomination to lead the OMB during this time of challenge and bold action to invest in the American people and in growing our economy.

“I have worked closely with Shalanda for many years and have seen her acumen, intellect, and professionalism, which served her well as Staff Director for the House Appropriations Committee and earned her respect on both sides of the aisle. In making this choice, President Biden has tapped an extraordinary public servant for a role for which she is eminently qualified and, I am sure, will be an outstanding success.

“I urge the Senate to confirm her nomination as swiftly and with the same robust bipartisan support as it did when she was approved as Deputy Director.”