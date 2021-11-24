Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County

(FORESTVILLE, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County. 

At approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Maryland Route 5 north of Coventry Way in Clinton, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2012 Infiniti G37X, driven by Jabbor Nakym Sheffield, 25, of Lanham, Maryland, was traveling north on Route 5 when the driver lost control and struck the rear of a 2014 Fiat 500L.  

After the Infiniti came to a rest, it was struck on the driver’s side by a 2015 Kia Sorento. Sheffield was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver of the Kia was transported to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center in Largo, Maryland and the female driver of the Fiat was transported to United Medical Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment of their injuries.  

Northbound Route 5 was closed for about four hours for the investigation and cleanup of the road following the crash. The road was reopened at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.  

The cause of the crash remains under investigation… 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

