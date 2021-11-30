The Tale of Bistun – a love letter to Persian culture in a spectacular, new trailer
a brand new gameplay trailer for Black Cube Games upcoming production. Inspired by Persian culture, story-driven action-adventure game - The Tale of BistunBIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMGN.PRO would like to share a brand new gameplay trailer for Black Cube Games upcoming production – The Tale of Bistun, inspired by Persian culture, story-driven action-adventure game in which players take control of the mysterious stone carver, with no memory of who he is, and traverse blighted lands to discover his identity and the source of a pleading, strangely familiar whisper.
This new action-packed trailer shows some of the amazing, magical locations players will be visiting in the game. Besides the passages hidden on the mountain slope, or temple ruins full of dangerous creatures, the developers showed The Revelations Realm, a mystical place that allows players to discover, piece by piece, the story of The Tale of Bistun hero, and at the same time be a part of epic events in which light will face the darkness. The game plot is based on one of the most popular Persian poems, a tragic love story between Sasanian king Khosrow II and the Armenian princess Shirin. In some aspects, it could be compared to Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.
Marc Thompson, known from cartoons such as Pokemons, Yu-Gi-Oh, or audiobooks from the Star Wars series is voicing a narrator of The Tale of Bistun and preview of his work can be seen in the trailer. His voice will accompany players throughout the entire journey, allowing them to delve into the amazing story presented in the game.
The Tale of Bistun has already been presented at such gaming events as Gamescom, Dreamhack, Pixel Heaven, or recently The MIX, Indie Game Fest and soon at Taipei Game Show.
PC version of the game will be published by IMGN.PRO - with release date and other platforms yet to be announced.
Xbox version will be available through ID@Xbox, thanks to awesome people from Microsoft!
