Anticoagulants Market Size to Gain Traction of $43.42 Billion, Growth Opportunities by 2025

Anticoagulants Industry

Increase in prevalence of DVT, PE, and cardiac disease across the world plays a major role in the growth of the anticoagulant drugs market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anticoagulants are medicinal substances that reduce the coagulation of blood and prolong the clotting time. Anticoagulant drugs achieve their effects by suppressing the synthesis or function of various clotting factors that exist in the blood. The global anticoagulants market is anticipated to show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of ischemic heart disease and venous thromboembolism (VTE) and awareness of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs). In addition, increasing number of geriatric population and growing incidence of obese population is expected to further increase the demand for anticoagulants throughout the forecast period. On the other side, very high cost of NOACs is expected to negatively affect the growth of the anticoagulants market.

The Anticoagulants Market was valued at $24,265 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $43,427 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1673

On the basis of drug class, the anticoagulants market is segmented as NOACs, heparin & LMWH, vitamin K antagonist, and others. At present, the NOACs segment is a major revenue-generating segment and is anticipated to show dominance during the forecast period, owing to growing awareness of NOACs and rising use of NOACs over the warfarin. However, higher price of NOACs hinders the market growth. As per the route of administration, the anticoagulants market is segmented as oral anticoagulant and injectable anticoagulant. At present, the oral anticoagulant segment is a major revenue-generating segment and is anticipated to show dominance during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of NOACs and rising availability of lower cost warfarin.

The application market is categorized as atrial fibrillation & heart attack, stroke, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and others. Presently, the atrial fibrillation & heart attack segment is a major revenue contributor and is anticipated to show dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to large target population and increase in use of anticoagulants to treat these conditions. However, the DVT segment is expected to show the fastest market growth, attributed to the increase in prevalence of DVT and technological advancement in diagnosis of DVT.

North America accounted approximately one-half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the higher demand for novel therapeutics, strong presence of key players, early diagnosis, developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of trained medical professionals, and larger target population. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, majorly owing to improving healthcare infrastructure with developing economies, rising diagnosis rate, enhancing health awareness, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease and VTE.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1673

The Major Key Players Are:

• Aspen Holdings

• Bayer AG

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

Key Findings of the Anticoagulants Market:

• As per the drug class, the NOACs segment is expected to show the fastest market growth and grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.

• On the basis of the route of administration, the oral anticoagulant segment held more than half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• By application, the deep vein thrombosis (DVT) segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2018 to 2025.

• Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry

Narcolepsy Drugs Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Companion Diagnostic Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Dermatological Drugs Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.