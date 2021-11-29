Informa Connect’s WealthManagement.com Launches RIA Edge Rankings and Website
EINPresswire.com/ -- Informa Connect’s WealthManagement.com today announces a new digital offering that recognizes the top growing RIA firms—part of the Wealth Management Group’s strategic commitment to providing deeper resources, research and events for the RIA community.
The “RIA Edge” Rankings, which are featured on a new site, www.wmriaedge.com, recognizes RIA firms that have experienced the largest increases in assets and clients since 2018. The firms included in the rankings, which were developed in partnership with Discovery Data, are RIAs with a concentration in financial planning and an emphasis on advising high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.
“These firms are driving some of the most significant growth in the industry through a mix of M&A and organic growth strategies—and are ultimately re-inventing the delivery of financial advice,” said Mark Bruno, Managing Director of the Wealth Management Group at Informa Connect. “These rankings, which follow the launch of our RIA Edge Podcast and our RIA Edge workshops and events, shine a light on the tremendous growth and success that is being experienced throughout the RIA community.”
Specific RIA Edge Rankings include:
• Rankings of the Fastest-Growing RIAs by AUM
• Rankings of the Fastest-Growing RIAs by State
• Rankings of the Fastest-Growing Women-Owned RIAs
Informa Connect’s RIA Edge market initiatives are designed to provide leaders of RIA firms with strategies for driving truly intentional growth—while also recognizing the firms that have demonstrated a clear ability to innovate and improve the delivery of wealth management services. As the RIA industry continues to evolve and leaders of RIA firms are presented with new challenges and opportunities tied to M&A, organic growth and technology, RIA Edge will deliver a mix of data, digital content and events that will educate, engage and empower the future growth of this increasingly influential industry.
The RIA Edge Rankings website also includes the latest episodes of the RIA Edge Podcasts, which feature many of the CEOs and leaders of the firms highlighted in the RIA Edge Rankings. The RIA Edge Podcast is the only podcast that is dedicated to the drivers of growth in the RIA industry and shares stories and strategies that will help the RIA community accelerate its future growth through M&A, marketing and client acquisition.
The launch of the RIA Edge Rankings site is sponsored by Transamerica and the RIA Edge Podcast is sponsored by Schwab Advisor Services; both partnerships are intended to align with RIA Edge’s mission to empower RIAs and demonstrates the strong support for Informa Connect and WealthManagement.com’s RIA initiatives.
The Informa and Wealth Management teams will continue to introduce new research, membership and event offerings for the RIA community, with a particular focus on ensemble firms that are looking for truly targeted business intelligence.
For more information:
• Visit WMRIAEdge.com for the latest RIA Rankings: https://wmriaedge.com
• Listen to the RIA Edge Podcast: https://www.wealthmanagement.com/featured-series/ria-edge
• Register for the RIA Valuation and M&A Workshops
• Register for the Wealth Management Edge and RIA Edge Conference: https://informaconnect.com/edge/
About WealthManagement.com
WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. Named 2021 Neal Award Winner as Best Media Brand For Overall Editorial Excellence, WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.
About Informa
Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.
About WealthManagement.com
WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. Named 2021 Neal Award Winner as Best Media Brand For Overall Editorial Excellence, WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.
About Informa
Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.
