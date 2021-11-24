Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,787 in the last 365 days.

Shop Local for Small Business Saturday in One of Maryland’s Main Street Communities

Shop Local for Small Business Saturday in One of Maryland’s Main Street Communities

Small Business Saturday is November 27, 2021

An image of a main street with cars parked along he rode against a blue sky

As Thanksgiving feasts come to a close, the holiday season is right around the corner and that means finding the perfect gifts for those special people in our lives.  Black Friday deals have already started, but don’t forget to check out your local businesses and take part in Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 27, 2021.  This 11-year tradition is always held during the Saturday after Thanksgiving and gives the community a great opportunity to support their local businesses.  In 2020, Americans spent approximately $20 billion during this event according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

America’s Main Streets are the heartbeat of local businesses. From one-of-a-kind trinkets to specialized cuisine, even special events, America’s main streets offer customers a unique experience they can only find locally.

Maryland has 33 Main Streets that are part of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD)’s Main Street Maryland Program. Created in 1998, this program works to strengthen the economic potential of Maryland’s traditional main streets and neighborhoods. These designated Main Street Maryland communities have made a commitment to improve the economy, appearance and image of their traditional downtown business districts.

When customers choose to shop local, they are purchasing more than a unique good or service. Buying locally stimulates the local economy, helps benefit local schools and charities, and allows cities and towns to thrive because the money in the community stays in the community.  Additionally, shopping locally can be as easily accessible by simply stopping at your local Main Street. 

So while we are starting to get wrapped up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, remember to check out your main street area and shop local. Who knows? You may just find that perfect gift for that person on your list that is always hard to shop for or that person who just seems to have everything.

Find out about the Main Street Maryland Program, resources, and more.

You just read:

Shop Local for Small Business Saturday in One of Maryland’s Main Street Communities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.