Powerful Growth: Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market to knock $20,290.7 Million at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2027: Research Dive

The global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market is expected to experience a remarkable growth during the forecast timeframe owing to the significantly growing cyber-attacks including malware and APTs worldwide. Based on deployment type, the cloud sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative. Regionally, the North-American region is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market is predicted to garner a revenue of $20,290.7 million and rise at a healthy CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Download FREE Sample Report of the Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8335

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market

Though the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely impacted several industries, however, it has a positive impact on the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market. The pandemic has created massive challenges for businesses globally, which consequently has put various industries like IT & communications, healthcare, and retail to face the risks of APT attacks. Due to this many key players in the market have developed novel products to help businesses during the crisis. These factors have helped the market to see significant growth throughout the pandemic period.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8335

As per our analysts, with the rising growth of cyber-attacks including malware and ATPs globally, the market is expected to see striking growth over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the increasing adoption of APT protection platforms across various industries including retail, healthcare, IT, and many more to harden the cloud environment against malware and APTs and to enhance the security services are expected to foster the growth of the market over the estimated time period. Besides, the growing adoption of cyber-security platforms in healthcare sectors to avoid all potential risks and vulnerabilities associated with protected health information is further expected to create massive growth opportunities for the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market over the forecast period. However, the higher cost of advanced persistent threat protection platforms may hinder the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Segments of the Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on deployment type, services, solutions, vertical type, and region.

Deployment Type: Cloud Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The cloud sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $12,184.5 million throughout the estimated timeframe. This is mainly due to the cost-effectiveness and crucial role in disaster recovery of cloud-based APT protection platforms. Moreover, rising concern for the integrated safety standards among the businesses, and the availability of cloud security services for SMEs are the major factor expected to augment the growth of the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Services: Managed Services Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The managed services sub-segment is anticipated to garner a revenue of $10,905.3 million during the analysis timeframe. The growing malicious activity across the industries including IT & telecommunications, healthcare, and retail has forced the industries to pay attention to the system vulnerability. This factor is further expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Solutions: Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The next-generation firewall sub-segment is anticipated to generate a revenue of $3,938.2 million over the estimated timeframe. This is because of the growing adoption of IoT trend across the globe and the rising demand to protect the network infrastructure. In addition, the increasing initiatives taken by the key players operating in cyber security services due to the high functionalities of NGFW solutions are predicted to drive the growth of the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Check out all Information and communication technology & media Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Vertical Type: Government and Defense Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The government and defense sub-segment is estimated to garner a revenue of $2,631.1 million during the forecast period. The increasing challenges faced by the government bodies of developed and developing nations about the APT cyberattacks are further expected to upsurge the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Region: North American Region Projected to Dominate the Market

The North American region is anticipated to garner a revenue of $6,641.1 million over the analysis timeframe. This is mainly because of the increasing investment by the well-established countries of this region in the Research & Development activities. Furthermore, the dominance of APT protection platform providers and their active participation in spreading the awareness across the region is the major factor expected to boost the regional growth of the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market during the analysis period.

Key Players of the Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market

1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

2. AO Kaspersky Lab.

3. ESET, spol. s r.o.

4. Sophos Ltd.

5. Forcepoint

6. VMware, Inc

7. Microsoft

8. Palo Alto Networks.

9. McAfee, LLC

10. F-Secure

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as product development, partnerships, and collaboration to attain leading positions in the global industry.

For instance, in October 2020, the FBI, the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States, and CISA, a designation issued by the Information Systems Audit and Control Association have announced a joint alert for APT attacks. According to their information, the APT attackers are aiming to target government networks, election establishments, and critical infrastructure by roping vulnerabilities.

Additionally, the report also summarizes other important aspects including product portfolio, SWOT analysis, latest strategic development, and the financial performance of the key players. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Threat Intelligence Security Solutions Market: https://www.researchdive.com/8355/threat-intelligence-security-solutions-market

Application Security Market: https://www.researchdive.com/5735/application-security-market

Data Science Platform Market: https://www.researchdive.com/77/data-science-platform-market

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521