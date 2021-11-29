PreemploymentDirectory.com Launches Employment Screening Advice Center to Provide Advice to Job Seekers
The Advice for Job Seekers section of the Employment Screening Advice Center will provide job hunters with answers to key questions about background checks.
An informed job hunter is the best job seeker because they will be more confident in dealing with employers conducting background checks and have less fear about the process.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreemploymentDirectory.com is extremely pleased to introduce our new blog - Employment Screening Advice Center– which has three sections:
— W. Barry Nixon
- Advice for Employers,
- Advice for Background Check Firms and
- Advice for Job Seekers.
These three focus areas encompass many of the main components of the background checking industry’s supply chain and each will benefit from us providing ongoing information and answers to key questions about background checks from industry experts.
The focus of this announcement is on the – Advice for Job Seekers. We believe that job seeker are the catalyst for a background check to occur and that too often the emphasis of information shared about the background checks focuses on Employers and Background check firms’ needs.
Our goal is to balance this by sharing information with Job Seekers that:
- increases their knowledge and understanding of the background check process,
- answers key questions they have about background checks,
- helps them to navigate the background check process as they experience it with the goal to make their job search a bit easier.
W. Barry Nixon, COO, PreemploymentDirectory.com, a recognized background screening expert and thought leader said, “An informed job hunter is the best job seeker because they will be more confident in dealing with employers conducting background checks and have less fear about the process. It is also likely that a lot of the tension that oftentimes exists between job seekers and background screening firms will be reduced as job seekers gain more understanding about the background check process and become more comfortable with it.”
Members of the press and other media outlets are invited to post information about the Employment Screening Advice Center to your Careers, Jobs and Job Hunting sections or mention in a story targeting job seekers to help job seekers to learn more about the background screening process they will be involved in while hunting for a job.
You can visit the Center here: https://bit.ly/3BqrrKf
For more information or questions contact Barry at wbnixon@PreemploymentDirectory.com.
William Nixon
PreemploymentDirectory.com
+1 949-922-5374
wbnixon@preemploymentdirectory.com
