PreemploymentDirectory.com Launches Employment Screening Advice Center to Provide Advice to Job Seekers

Employment Screening Advice Center

Employment Screening Advice Center

PreemploymentDirectory.com logo

company logo

The Advice for Job Seekers section of the Employment Screening Advice Center will provide job hunters with answers to key questions about background checks.

An informed job hunter is the best job seeker because they will be more confident in dealing with employers conducting background checks and have less fear about the process.”
— W. Barry Nixon
ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreemploymentDirectory.com is extremely pleased to introduce our new blog - Employment Screening Advice Center– which has three sections:

- Advice for Employers,
- Advice for Background Check Firms and
- Advice for Job Seekers.

These three focus areas encompass many of the main components of the background checking industry’s supply chain and each will benefit from us providing ongoing information and answers to key questions about background checks from industry experts.

The focus of this announcement is on the – Advice for Job Seekers. We believe that job seeker are the catalyst for a background check to occur and that too often the emphasis of information shared about the background checks focuses on Employers and Background check firms’ needs.

Our goal is to balance this by sharing information with Job Seekers that:

- increases their knowledge and understanding of the background check process,
- answers key questions they have about background checks,
- helps them to navigate the background check process as they experience it with the goal to make their job search a bit easier.

W. Barry Nixon, COO, PreemploymentDirectory.com, a recognized background screening expert and thought leader said, “An informed job hunter is the best job seeker because they will be more confident in dealing with employers conducting background checks and have less fear about the process. It is also likely that a lot of the tension that oftentimes exists between job seekers and background screening firms will be reduced as job seekers gain more understanding about the background check process and become more comfortable with it.”

Members of the press and other media outlets are invited to post information about the Employment Screening Advice Center to your Careers, Jobs and Job Hunting sections or mention in a story targeting job seekers to help job seekers to learn more about the background screening process they will be involved in while hunting for a job.

You can visit the Center here: https://bit.ly/3BqrrKf

For more information or questions contact Barry at wbnixon@PreemploymentDirectory.com.

William Nixon
PreemploymentDirectory.com
+1 949-922-5374
wbnixon@preemploymentdirectory.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

PreemploymentDirectory.com Launches Employment Screening Advice Center to Provide Advice to Job Seekers

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
William Nixon
PreemploymentDirectory.com
+1 949-922-5374 wbnixon@preemploymentdirectory.com