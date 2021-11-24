Customer Information System (CIS) Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026

Allied Market Research Logo

CIS are facing an upheaved demand as evolving digital trends and changing customer behavior are driving the need for granular customer information.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global customer information system (CIS) market is segmented based on component, service, deployment, application, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. The service segment is further segmented into 24/7 assistance service, product update service, repairing, & testing service.

Based on deployment mode, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise. Based on application, it is categorized into electricity management, utility management, water & wastewater management, and others. Based on region, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increase in adoption of cloud and IOT technologies are the major factors driving the growth of the customer information system (CIS) market. Moreover, innovation of smart cities and growth in need of global utility consumption fuel the growth of the customer information system (CIS) market.

However, high implementation cost of the software and lack of understanding among the employees of SME’s restrain the customer information system (CIS) market growth. Furthermore, the rapid increase in the utilization of AI infrastructure are expected to create significant opportunities for the customer information system (CIS) market.

The key players profiled in the customer information system (CIS) market analysis are Oracle, Fluentgrid, IBM corporation, wipro, Cayenta CIS, Gentrack, Sap utilities, Itineris, Hydro-comp and Fathom. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits of Customer Information System (CIS) Market Study:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global customer information system (CIS) market size along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global customer information system (CIS) market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

