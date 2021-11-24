Concrete Surface Retarders Market Size, Trends, Recent Development and Growth Report 2021-2028

Reports And Data

The increasing upcoming commercial, industrial, and residential projects will contribute to the growth of the market throughout the forecast period

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global concrete surface retarders market is forecast to reach USD 105.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Retarders for concrete surfaces are used to delay the initial setting time of the concrete up to an hour. They are generally used in the hot weather conditions to counter the rapid hardening due to high temperature, thus allowing them time for mixing, transporting, and placing. Retarders also act as water reducers. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for concrete surface retarders during the forecast period. The increasing upcoming commercial, industrial, and residential projects will contribute to the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

In 2018, the European market held the largest market share, and the region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. North America accounted for the second-largest market share, followed by Asia Pacific, owing to the increasing construction activities in the regions. Increasing population in the regions, contribute directly to the GDP and employment. Investment in infrastructure has also created job opportunities both directly and indirectly, as these projects had and will have wide spin-offs into other industries. This led to the application of surface retarders in the commercial construction sector.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Among the agent types, organic agents account for a larger market share of ~60% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to grow further with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Common varieties of organic retarders are hydroxyl carboxylic acids & their salts, polyhydric alcohols & their derivatives, sugars, and other carbohydrates. Most of these retarders typically have hydrophilic active groups, with water-reducing effects, so they are also known as retarding water-reducing agents.

• The inorganic agents are anticipated to grow at a rate of 3.2% during the forecast period. Some examples of inorganic salt retarders include borax, zinc carbonate & sulfates, zinc chloride, phosphates, and metaphosphates of iron, copper, & zinc.

• The European region held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the construction & infrastructure industry in the region are majorly escalating the demand for concrete surface retarders. Stringent environmental norms and policies in the region are also responsible for the growth of the market. Raw materials of concrete contain cement, which are produced using recycled waste.

• The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global concrete surface retarders market on the basis of product type, agent type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Water-based

• Solvent-based

Agent type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Inorganic Agents

• Organic Agents

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Others

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Concrete Surface Retarders Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

