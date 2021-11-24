Fatty Acids Market Size, Developments, Trends with Top Players BASF SE, ENZYMOTEC LTD, AKER BIOMARINE AS

Fatty Acids Market

Global Fatty Acids Market Segmented by Product, by Application, by Source and by Form- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatty acids are long hydrocarbon chains present in triglycerides and phospholipids. Fatty acid can be categorized as saturated, monounsaturated, and poly-unsaturated fatty acids based on number of bonds between the carbon atoms. Fatty acids that possess no double bonds and are linear in structure are called saturated fatty acids; fatty acids with single double bonds are monounsaturated fatty acids; whereas fatty acid with multiple double bond are called polyunsaturated fatty acids. Essential fatty acids cannot be synthesized within the human body, and are obtained from the various external sources such as plants, vegetable oils, nuts & seeds, animal fats and others.

Essential fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are crucial for the development, functioning, and maintenance of brain and other nervous tissues; for vision processes; for the improvement of immune and inflammatory responses; for maintaining the concentrations of triglycerides; aids in lowering the risk factors for heart disease, and to maintain normal blood pressure.

Increase in number of chronic diseases leads to increased focus on preventive health measures. Rise in awareness and the demand of consumers regarding healthy eating and health benefits of essential fatty acids majorly drive the market growth. Innovative production technologies and requirement for essential fatty acids in foods & beverages, infant formula, and pharmaceuticals also fuel the market.

The report on the global essential fatty acid market exclusively focuses on different product, application, source, form, and geography. The market is analyzed based on the different product of essential fatty acid such as omega-3, omega-6, omega-7, and omega-9. The report highlights various application, which include dietary supplement, infant formula, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, animal feed, and cosmetics. The market is segmented into source which includes marine, nuts & seeds, vegetable oil, and soy & soy products. The market is also divided into form of essential fatty acid such as oil, syrup, powder, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis for the period of 20162023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of essential fatty acid, and its application.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players in the market are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Key Market Players

BASF SE

FMC CORPORATION

THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

KONINKLIJKE DSM NV

ENZYMOTEC LTD.

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

OMEGA PROTEIN CORPORATION

AKER BIOMARINE AS

POLARIS NUTRITIONAL LIPIDS

CARGILL, INCORPORATED

