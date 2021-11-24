New regulations for spot and Atlantic croaker on Atlantic coast effective Dec. 1

New regulations for spot and Atlantic croaker in state waters from the Florida-Georgia border through Miami-Dade County will go into effect beginning Dec. 1.

There have been recent coastwide declines in abundance and harvest of spot and Atlantic croaker along the U.S. Atlantic. These changes are part of a coastwide, multi-state conservation strategy for the Atlantic stocks of these species.

The new regulations include:

A daily recreational bag limit of 50 fish per person for each species.

Commercial vessel limits of Spot: 2,200 pounds. Atlantic croaker: 1,200 pounds.



Learn more at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking “Recreational Regulations” and “Spot and Atlantic Croaker.”