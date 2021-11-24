Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,852 in the last 365 days.

New regulations for spot and Atlantic croaker on Atlantic coast effective Dec. 1

New regulations for spot and Atlantic croaker in state waters from the Florida-Georgia border through Miami-Dade County will go into effect beginning Dec. 1.

There have been recent coastwide declines in abundance and harvest of spot and Atlantic croaker along the U.S. Atlantic. These changes are part of a coastwide, multi-state conservation strategy for the Atlantic stocks of these species.

The new regulations include:

  • A daily recreational bag limit of 50 fish per person for each species.
  • Commercial vessel limits of
    • Spot: 2,200 pounds.
    • Atlantic croaker: 1,200 pounds.

Learn more at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking “Recreational Regulations” and “Spot and Atlantic Croaker.”

You just read:

New regulations for spot and Atlantic croaker on Atlantic coast effective Dec. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.