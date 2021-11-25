Spryker and T-Systems MMS partner to deliver sophisticated solutions to empower businesses in digital commerce age

Spryker’s innovative solutions support T-Systems MMS’ mission to meet increasing demand for speed and differentiation and help accelerate digital transformation

We had reached the limits of monolithic, closed source software products which is when we found Spryker.” — Andreas Wels, Head of Digital Commerce at T-Systems MMS

NEW YORK, USA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Spryker Systems, the fastest-growing enterprise digital commerce platform for B2B, B2C, Enterprise Marketplaces and Unified Commerce, has announced a new strategic partnership with T-Systems Multimedia Solutions (MMS). Together, the partnership offers a successful growth path for traditional enterprises to expand beyond their existing legacy systems and transactional business models into a modern platform and cloud driven world.

“Driven by changing business needs and demand from our customers, we started looking for enterprise commerce systems to better align with our agile approach,'' said Andreas Wels, Head of Digital Commerce at T-Systems MMS. “We had reached the limits of monolithic, closed source software products which is when we found Spryker.”

“One of the main criteria we are looking for in a new partner is their vision and spirit. With Spryker we have found an innovative solution that not only delivers the latest technology but thinks in the same dimensions as we do. With a focus on business-driven processes, fully automated deployment, and functional scalability, Spryker allows us to strive for perfection.”

From now on, businesses will have access to a partnership that combines decades of expertise from one of the biggest brands in IT and one of the most sophisticated and fast-growing platforms to build transactional business models.

“The growth of our Spryker partner network through T-Systems MMS is a significant strengthening of our DACH market. I am very pleased to combine this experience and expertise with Spryker to offer our customers a first-class enterprise offering made in Germany,” said Edmund Frey, Chief Revenue Officer at Spryker. “For our customers and the success of their projects, two components are indispensable: a flexible, high-performance solution with modern architecture and a strong partner with expertise and experience who can advise and implement it. I am happy to welcome T-Systems MMS as a new strategic Spryker partner!”

T-Systems MMS is a part of the Telekom group and is headquartered in Dresden with six other offices in Germany, which house approximately 2,100 digital experts, consultants, developers, innovators and more. The company was recently named best e-commerce agency by the E-Commerce Deutschland Awards and generated over 20 million euros with its e-commerce products in 2021.

Spryker, best known for enabling enterprises to become digital leaders across B2B and Enterprise Marketplaces, has seen over 100% year-over-year growth in the North American enterprise digital commerce market. It has also achieved Visionary status in the latest Gartner Digital Commerce Magic Quadrant.

For tomorrow. And beyond. About T-Systems MMS.

T-Systems MMS facilitates the digital transformation of large corporations and medium-sized companies. With an annual 2020 turnover of € 190 million, it enables its customers to develop new digital business models for Industrial IoT, Customer Experience, New Work and Digital Reliability. With around 2,100 employees at seven locations, the digital service provider offers dynamic web and application management and ensures the highest software quality, accessibility and IT security with an accredited test center.

T-Systems MMS has been honored several times with the “Social Business Leader Award” backed by the Experton Group, as well as the “iF Design Award” and has been 2017 a winner of the Outstanding Security Performance Awards. Headquartered in Dresden, the company has also received the “Great Place to Work Award” several times as one of Germany’s best employers and was awarded as “Beste Berater 2020” (best consultant) by the German business journal “brand eins.”

About Spryker

Spryker Systems GmbH is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany and New York, USA. Founded in 2014, Spryker enables companies to build sophisticated transactional business models in unified commerce including B2B, B2C, and Enterprise Marketplaces. Spryker is the most modern, fully composable platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution with headless & API-based architecture that is cloud and enterprise-ready and loved by developers and business users worldwide. Spryker customers extend their sales reach and grow revenue with a system that allows them to increase operational efficiency, lower the total cost of ownership, expand to new markets and business models faster than ever before: Spryker solutions have empowered 150+ companies to manage transactions in more than 200 countries worldwide and is trusted by brands such as Aldi, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. The company was recently named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, just one year after it first appeared (2020), and has also been named as a major player in B2B e-Commerce by IDC. Finally, it is the only commerce platform to provide full B2B, B2C, D2C, and Marketplace capabilities out of one stack. Find out more at https://spryker.com