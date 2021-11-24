Considering 45.56% CAGR for Global (RCS) Rich Communication Services Market Size May Touch USD 44,778.17 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[170+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Rich Communication Services Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 3,234.24 Million in 2019 to reach USD 44,778.17 Million by 2026, at 45.56% annual CAGR during 2020-2026. The market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Alcatel-Lucent S.A.., Interop Technologies, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Genband Inc., Mavenir Systems and Others.

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 24, 2021

What are Rich Communication Services (RCS)? Report Overview & Coverage:

RCS Messaging is the upgraded version of SMS and the next evolution of mobile engagement on a global scale. Mobile has become a platform and is no longer limited to sending a simple text. RCS is an advanced messaging standard that is designed to significantly improve the functionality of messaging app that comes pre-installed on mobile phones. In addition, RCS offers higher quality picture messaging up to 10MB in size, location sharing, group chats, and even video calls along with text messages. The service also supports typing indicators and read receipts features that are similar to other messaging services. RCS platform comes with numerous features and helps the business to deliver intuitive, incredibly impactful, and interactive operations to their customers, while maintaining the reliability, reach, and ubiquity of the biggest messaging platform in the world.

Industry Major Market Players

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Interop Technologies

Ericsson

Nokia Networks

Genband Inc.

Mavenir Systems

Vodafone Group Plc. Huawei Device Co. Ltd.

Orange S.A.

Xura Inc.

SAP America Inc.

SK Telecom

SAP Comverse

Acision

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Rich Communication Services Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Rich Communication Services Market?

What are the top companies operative in Rich Communication Services Market?

What segments are covered in Rich Communication Services Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Rich Communication Services Market?

Market Growth Drivers

The global market for rich communication services is growing at a significant rate owing to its various benefits such as instant messaging, content sharing, chat, IP video call, document exchange, VoIP, and others. These services allow consumers to interact with one another with the help of instant chat or messaging and also for live video or sharing files across devices and on any network. Further, factors such as rising mobile subscriptions, growing investments in IMS and LTE, increasing demand for mobile value-added services, and the huge impact of social networks are driving the market for rich communication services significantly. Furthermore, a rich communication service has widespread support from some of the major players in the industry such as Google which has enabled RCS on its few android devices and also offers a universal client and cloud services via Jibe to help mobile operators and providers deploy RCS and connect to the global RCS network without designing their own infrastructure. However, a lack of awareness among organizations about the deployment and usage of services is retraining the growth of the market.

Global Rich Communication Services Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 3,234.24 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 44,778.17 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 45.56% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Alcatel-Lucent S.A.., Interop Technologies, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Genband Inc., Mavenir Systems, and Others Segments Covered By Service, By Deployment, By End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

The global rich communication services market is segmented into services, deployment, end-user, and regions. Based on services, the global rich communication service market is bifurcated into content sharing, IP video call chat, VoIP, and file transfer. On-premise and cloud is the deployment segment of the global rich communication service market. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the market for rich communication services is divided into enterprise and consumer.

Regional Dominance:

On the basis of geography, the market for rich communication services is classified into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and MEA. The Asia Pacific dominated the market for rich communication services with more than 48.09% market share in the analysis period. The region also emerges as one of the fastest-growing regions in the forecast period. The growth in this region is due to the higher adoption of RCS services and the presence of major as well as startup vendors in countries such as China, Japan, and India. North America is another leading region for the rich communication service market owing to rapid technological advancements.

Browse the full “Rich Communication Services Market By Services (Content Sharing, IP Video Call Chat, VOIP, and File Transfer), By Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud), By End User (Enterprise and Consumer): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026 " https://www.fnfresearch.com/rich-communication-services-market-by-services-content-sharing-918

The report segments of the rich communication services market as follows:

Rich Communication Services Market: Service Segment Analysis

Chat

Content Sharing

VoIP

IP Video Call

File Transfer

Rich Communication Services Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

Cloud

On-premises

Rich Communication Services Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Enterprise User

Consumer

