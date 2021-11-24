Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Projected to Reach $424,406.0 Million by 2030

A rise in urbanization in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and others and increase in disposable income of population drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commercial real estate brokerage and management market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in urban population, migration of population from rural areas to urban population, and adoption of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in real estate brokerage management services, which fuels the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market by Solution, Type, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the commercial real estate brokerage and management market size is expected to reach $424.4 billion by 2030, from $209.9 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The commercial real estate brokerage and management includes revenue generated by buying and selling commercial properties that consist of hotels, offices, commercial complexes, and shopping complexes.

The commercial real estate brokerage and management market is mainly driven by rise in urbanization in developing countries. In addition, growth in population has led to rise in demand for commercial properties. Moreover, several government policies such as Golden Visa, low interest rate on loans, and affordable housing schemes also propel the market growth.

Key Players

CBRE Group, Inc

Christie’s International Real Estate

Cushman & Wakefield Plc

Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc

Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc

Colliers International Group, Inc

Savills Plc

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd

Voit Real Estate Services L.P.

Kidder Mathews Inc