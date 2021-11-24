Audio And Video Equipment Global Market Grows At Rate Of 20% Through 2021

Audio And Video Equipment Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Audio And Video Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

According to the new market research report ‘Audio And Video Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the audio and video equipment market is expected to grow from $115.2 billion in 2020 to $138.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $154.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%. Increased internet penetration increased the demand for connected audio and video devices.

The audio and video equipment market consists of sales of audio and video equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture audio and video/video equipment used for home entertainment, musical instrument amplification, motor vehicles, and public address. Audio and video equipment includes televisions, speaker systems, video cassette recorders, stereo equipment, household-type video cameras, jukeboxes, and amplifiers for musical instruments and public address systems.

Trends In The Global Audio And Video Equipment Market

The growing demand for curved TVs is being driven by consumer preference for better viewing. A curved screen allow for a more immersive experience, as the curve make viewer fill more of field of view and also provide a wider viewing angle. For example, in 2018, Samsung, one of the leading television manufacturers introduced Samsung Q7CN 4K TV, a curved display panel features quantum dots for vibrant colors and impressive contrast.

Global Audio And Video Equipment Market Segments:

The global audio and video equipment market is further segmented:

By Type: Audio Equipment, Video Equipment

By End-Use: B2B, B2C

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Mode: Online, Offline

Subsegments Covered: Loudspeakers And Sound Bars, Microphones, Amplifiers And Mixers, Music Players And Other Audio Devices, Televisions, Video Players, Video Cameras

By Geography: The global audio and video equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global audio and video equipment market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Audio And Video Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Sony Corp, LG Electronics Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Bose Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

