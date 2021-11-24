Global Land-based Defense Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Land Based Defense Equipment Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Land Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit The Business Research Company now for up to 33% off on all market research reports!

According to the new market research report ‘Land-based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the land-based defense equipment market is expected to grow from $47.06 billion in 2020 to $47.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $57.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

Request For A Sample For The Global Land-based Defense Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2110&type=smp

The land-based defense equipment market consists of sales of land-based defense equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce land-based defense equipment including support and auxiliary equipment for land-based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars and other auxiliary equipment.

Trends In The Global Land-based Defense Equipment Market

CornerShot rifles are increasingly being used in the defense industry. CornerShot weapons have steel hinge that allows the gun’s frame to bend around the corner to attack target without exposing themselves. These rifles help shooters to navigate around corners via a high-resolution camera and LCD monitor. The corner shot rifles are widely used inside armored vehicles and tanks, on a turret up top, which will allow for a full 360-degree field cover while the triggerman remained safely inside the vehicle. The weapon is accurate and effective to 100 to 200 meters depending on the type weapon. Corner Shot removes the need for this initial exposure.

Global Land-based Defense Equipment Market Segments:

The global land defense equipment market is further segmented:

By Type: Armored Vehicles, Missiles, Tanks, Small Arms and Light Weapons

By Operation: Autonomous Land-based Defense Equipment, Manual

Subsegments Covered: Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles, Short Range, Medium Range, Intermediate Range, Intercontinental, Light, Medium, Heavy, Small Arms, Light Weapons

By Geography: The global defense equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global land-based defense equipment market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Land-based Defense Equipment Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/land-based-defense-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Land-based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides land-based defense equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global land-based defense equipment market, land-based defense equipment market share, land-based defense equipment market players, land-based defense equipment market segments and geographies, land-based defense equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The land-based defense equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Land-based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Land-based Defense Equipment Market Organizations Covered: BAE Systems, Raytheon Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Land-based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2021:

Defense Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-equipment-maintenance-repair-and-overhauling-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

5G In Defense Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-in-defense-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/