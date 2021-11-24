Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Size And Growth Opportunities

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

According to the new market research report ‘Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is expected to grow from $115.89 billion in 2020 to $125.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is expected to reach $157.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases will increase the demand for tests to diagnose these diseases and thus will drive the medical and diagnostic laboratory services market during the forecast period.

The medical and diagnostic laboratory services market consists of sales of medical and diagnostic laboratory services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide diagnostics tests for various diseases. This industry includes CT scan centers, X-ray centers and other clinics that undertake disease diagnosis.

Trends In The Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market

Medical and diagnostic laboratories are using biomarkers to measure health parameters associated with individual wellness. The health and wellbeing of individuals can be measured by using biomarkers to assess factors behind sleep disorders and symptoms of stress. Biomarkers such as cortisol, testosterone, and secretory IgA can indicate changes in immune system relating to physical and mental conditions. This can be used by physicians to know the causative factors behind such conditions. This is a premium service primarily targeted at wealthy individuals and senior employees of corporations.

Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Segments:

The global medical and diagnostic laboratory market is further segmented:

By Type: Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Medical Laboratory Services

By Application: Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Gynecology, Others

By End User Gender: Male, Female

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

Subsegments Covered: Computer Tomography (CT-Scan) Centers, Medical Radiological Laboratories, Dental or Medical X-Ray Laboratories, Ultrasound Imaging Centers, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Centers

By Geography: The global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share in the global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market.

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical and diagnostic laboratory services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical and diagnostic laboratory services global market, medical and diagnostic laboratory services global market share, medical and diagnostic laboratory services global market players, medical and diagnostic laboratory services global market segments and geographies, medical and diagnostic laboratory services market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Organizations Covered: Quest Diagnostics Inc, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Eurofins, OPKO Health Inc, Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

