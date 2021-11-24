Global Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Size And Growth Opportunities

Defense Support And Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Defense Support And Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

According to the new market research report ‘Defense Support And Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the defense support and auxiliary equipment market is expected to grow from $120.46 billion in 2020 to $122.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $143.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. Rapid advances in wireless technology and miniaturization (which refers to designing smaller components for equipment) is expected to drive innovation in defense market, thus driving the market during the forecast period.

The defense support and auxiliary equipment market consists of sales of support and auxiliary equipment for defense by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture support and auxiliary equipment for defense including equipment such as radar, satellites, sonars and other equipment.

Trends In The Global Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market

Use of passive radars are gaining traction in the market due to its advantages across wide range of defense and civil applications and cost effectiveness. Passive radars use the existing electromagnetic signals from the atmosphere to support imaging and tracking capabilities, whereas the regular/active radar sends out electromagnetic signals to the target and receives reflected signals from the target. Passive radars use ambient radio signals for tracking and surveillance and are less expensive to operate. Some examples of passive radar systems are Silent Sentry by Lockheed Martin, Celldar by Roke Manor Research Limited, and Homeland Alerter 100 by Thales Group.

Global Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Segments:

The global defense support and auxiliary equipment market is further segmented:

By Type: Military Radars, Military Satellites, Other Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment

Subsegments Covered: Continuous Waveform, Pulse Waveform, Large Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite, Nano Satellite

By Geography: The global defense support equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share in the global defense support and auxiliary equipment market.

Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides defense support and auxiliary equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global defense support and auxiliary equipment market, defense support and auxiliary equipment global market share, defense support and auxiliary equipment global market players, defense support and auxiliary equipment market segments and geographies, defense support and auxiliary equipment market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country, Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Organizations Covered: The Boeing Company, United Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corp, GE Aviation, Northrop Grumman Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

