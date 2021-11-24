Submit Release
Property Partnership - Barnes FC New Kit Sponsors

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnes Football Club excitedly announce that Property Partnership London are their new kits sponsor for season 2022/23.

The Property Partnership is a multi-award-winning independent estate agency with offices in Barnes, Richmond and the Surrey Hills, dedicated to providing a positive experience based on a blend of innovation, hard work and socially responsible values.

Rufus Williams, director of the company, shares the same passion and ambition to renew the history of our club and Barnes FC seems so glad they have such a reputable company on board.

Barnes FC was founded by Mr. Morley (first FA secretary) in 1862 and is the sixth oldest club in England and the founding member of the FA. This year is 150 years of the first FA Cup and new management committee, including grandchildren of Mr. Kilsby, who was the chairman and the longest servant to the club 1926-1972, is working hard to renew the club and to add Barnes FC to the football map of England. Barnes FC will be playing under Surrey FA County competition from season 2022/23 and this sponsorship deal, including existing general sponsors (The Fielding Hotel, RemarQabl, Super Live Score, Fulham Kitchen, Avanguardian Gallery and Davidov London Jewellery) , will be essential for the sustainability of the club and their preparation for the kick-off.

The club is currently busy with a number of activities: attracting new members and supporters, open volunteer roles, registration for adult and youth players. More information available on their website.

Such exiting time for Barnes FC!

