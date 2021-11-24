Inspection Robots Market Growing at a CAGR of 30.9% to Reach $13,942.5 Million by 2030

Adoption of IoT in inspection robots can make them more advanced and increase their efficiency by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI).

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth of the market is majorly driven by rise in adoption of automation in industrial manufacturing. In addition, robot end effectors majorly find their application in the automobile industry; thus, expansion of the automotive industry is expected to boost growth of the inspection robots market. Moreover, robot end effectors are majorly used for handling operations in majority of industries.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “inspection robots market by type, application, end user, and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the inspection robots market size was valued at $940.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 30.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Inspection robots are used to monitor the processes carried out in manufacturing industries such as food quality as well as to detect failure in processes such as leakage in pipes. Inspection robots find application in oil & gas, electronics, food & beverages, and other industries where manufacturing is carried out at a large extent.

Ability of the inspection robots to reach places that are not visible to human eyes majorly drive the inspection robots market. In addition, use of inspection robots avoid workers to reach out to dangerous places just to inspect the equipment or the manufacturing process. Moreover, data collection and storage by inspection robots is faster and accurate than manual recording. These are the factors that lead to growth of the inspection robots market around the world.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the inspection robots market.

In-depth inspection robots market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The inspection robots market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the inspection robots industry.

Leading Players

Eddyfi Technologies

Gecko Robotics, Inc.

Genesis Systems

Honeybee Robotics

Invert Robotics

JH Robotics, Inc.

Montrose Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen SROD Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Waygate Technologies

Key Market Segmentation

By Robot Type

Stationary Robotic Arm

Mobile Robots

By Testing Type

Automated metrology

Non-destructive inspection

By End-User

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

