Global Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

According to the new market research report ‘Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the power generation, transmission and control equipment market is expected to grow from $450.24 billion in 2020 to $487.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $615.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The power generation, transmission and control equipment market consists of sales of power generation, transmission and control equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce power, distribution, and specialty transformers; electric motors, generators, and motor generator sets; switchgear and switchboard apparatus; relays; and industrial controls.

Trends In The Global Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Market

The relay and industrial control industry is increasingly adopting SCADA (Supervisory control and data acquisition) systems to enhance process efficiency and productivity. SCADA systems are used to remotely control industrial processes such as power generation, fabrication and refining through coded signals over cloud channels. The applications of these SCADA systems is expected to rise mainly due to their scalability, ease of upgrading, emergence of global smart grid projects and increased use of cloud technologies. The market is also benefitting from high demand for energy and renewable resource projects. The SCADA systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2014 to 2020.

Global Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Market Segments:

The global power generation, transmission, control equipment market is further segmented:

By Type: Transformer, Electric Motor And Generator, Switchgear And Switchboard Apparatus, Relay And Industrial Controls

By End User Sector: Private, Public

Subsegments Covered: Low Power Transformers (100 MVA to 500 MVA), Medium Power Transformers (501 MVA to 800 MVA), High Power Transformers (801 MVA to 1200 MVA), Electric Motors, Electric Generators, Switchboard, Switchgear, Relays, Industrial Controls

By Geography: The global power generation, transmission and control market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global power generation, transmission and control equipment market.

Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides power generation, transmission and control equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global power generation, transmission and control equipment market, power generation, transmission and control equipment market share, power generation, transmission and control equipment market players, power generation, transmission and control equipment market segments and geographies, power generation, transmission and control equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The power generation, transmission and control equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SA, General Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

