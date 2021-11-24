How Are Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Players Working On Expansion?
The Business Research Company’s Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborations and partnerships have become important to boost company offerings and expand retail businesses in the pharmacies and healthcare stores market. Many companies operating in the industry are collaborating with other companies to expand their geographical presence and maximize the sales of the company. For instance, In October 2018, Walgreens, a USA-based pharmacy store chain announced a strategic collaboration with McLaren Health Care for expanding pharmacy offerings and healthcare services. In addition to new McLaren health service offerings at Walgreens, Walgreens will operate select onsite pharmacies with the purchase of pharmacy inventory assets and the prescription files of McLaren pharmacies located in Michigan.
The global pharmacies and healthcare stores market size reached a value of nearly $1.04 trillion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1.04 trillion in 2020 to $1.39 trillion in 2025 at a rate of 6.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 and reach $1.77 trillion in 2030.
TBRC’s holiday sale has begun with discounts on ALL market research reports! Grab your deal now.
The rising popularity of internet pharmacies is predicted to contribute to the growth of pharmacies and healthcare stores market over the forecast period. The growth of ePharmacy is supported by increasing penetration of e-commerce, rapid surge in the number of internet users, and convenience offered such as doorstep delivery of healthcare products. Moreover, ePharmacy companies provide medicines or drugs at discounted prices, which are attracting more consumers to choose epharmacy over offline stores. For instance, according to a white paper on e-pharmacies in India, the market is estimated to increase to $3,657 million by 2022 India. Besides, ePharmacy is growing at a steady rate of 15% and is anticipated to reach $200 billion by the end of 2025. Therefore, increasing sales of online pharmacies is likely to boost the market growth going forward.
Read More On The Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacies-and-healthcare-stores
Major players covered in the global pharmacies and healthcare stores industry are Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., CVS Health Corporation, The Kroger Company, Rite Aid Corporation, Loblaw Companies Limited, Dirk Rossmann GmbH.
North America was the largest region in the pharmacies and healthcare stores market, accounting for 33.0% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the pharmacies and healthcare stores market will be South America and Asia-Pacific.
TBRC’s global pharmacies and healthcare stores market report is segmented by type into pharmacies and drug stores, other health and personal care stores, by ownership into retail chain, independent retailer.
Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market - By Type (Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Other Health and Personal Care Stores), By Ownership (a) Retail Chain, Independent Stores) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharmacies and healthcare stores market overview, forecast pharmacies and healthcare stores market size and growth for the whole market, pharmacies and healthcare stores market segments, and geographies, pharmacies and healthcare stores market trends, pharmacies and healthcare stores market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.
Request For A Sample Of The Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4069&type=smp
Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Drug, Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Caregiving Services, Medical Consultation), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics), COVID-19 Growth And Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-e-commerce-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth
Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Dental Services, Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services, Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities, Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers, Physicians And Other Health Practitioners, All Other Ambulatory Health Care Services, Ambulance Services), By End User Gender (Male, Female), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-services-global-market-report
Pharmacies And Drug Stores Global Market Report 2021 - By Drug Type (Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs), By Type (Community Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Clinical Pharmacy, Industrial Pharmacy, Compounding Pharmacy, Consulting Pharmacy, Ambulatory Care Pharmacy, Regulatory Pharmacy, Home Care Pharmacy), By Product Type (Skin Care, Cold and Flu, Dental, Weight Loss, Vitamins), COVID-19 Implications And Growth
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacies-and-drug-stores-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn